26 de filme de animaţie au intrat în cursa pentru Oscar

Printre cei mai buni concurenți din categorie se numără “Coco” și “The Lego Batman Movie” de la Warner Animation Group. Distribuitorul Indie Gkids se mândrește cu șapte intrări, inclusiv “The Breadwinner”, produs de Angelina Jolie.

Lista filmelor în categoria animaţie:

“The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales”

“Birdboy: The Forgotten Children”

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie”

“Cars 3”

“Cinderella the Cat”

“Coco”

“Despicable Me 3”

“The Emoji Movie”

“Ethel & Ernest”

“Ferdinand”

“The Girl without Hands”

“In This Corner of the World”

“The Lego Batman Movie”

“The Lego Ninjago Movie”

“Loving Vincent”

“Mary and the Witch’s Flower”

“Moomins and the Winter Wonderland”

“My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea”

“Napping Princess”

“A Silent Voice”

“Smurfs: The Lost Village”

“The Star”

“Sword Art Online: The Movie – Ordinal Scale”

“Window Horses The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming”

Nominalizările pentru cele 90 de premii ale Academiei vor fi anunțate în 23 ianuarie 2018.