Cartier de lux din Los Angeles, ameninţat de incendiile de vegetaţie: Mii de persoane au fost evacuate
Mii de oameni, inclusiv celebrităţi precum actorul Arnold Schwarzenegger sau baschetbalistul LeBron James, au fost nevoiţi luni să-şi părăsească locuinţele din cauza unui incendiu de vegetaţie care ameninţă o zonă luxoasă a oraşului Los Angeles.

Un incendiu de vegetaţie, izbucnit în apropiere de complexul cultural Getty Center, s-a extins pe o suprafaţă de aproximativ 200 de hectare, ameninţând luxosul cartier Brentwood, unde locuiesc numeroase celebrităţi.


