  3. Elton John îşi va lansa "prima şi singura autobiografie"

Cântăreţul britanic Elton John îşi va lansa în luna octombrie “prima şi singura autobiografie”, un volum despre care starul britanic a spus că reprezintă o carte ce “va spune adevărul” despre viaţa sa, informează Agerpres.

“Viaţa mea a fost o extraordinară călătorie într-un montagne-russe şi acum sunt pregătit să vă spun povestea mea, cu propriile mele cuvinte”, a anunţat starul britanic într-un mesaj video publicat pe contul lui oficial de Twitter, vineri, 8 martie.
