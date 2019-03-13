Elton John îşi va lansa “prima şi singura autobiografie”

“Viaţa mea a fost o extraordinară călătorie într-un montagne-russe şi acum sunt pregătit să vă spun povestea mea, cu propriile mele cuvinte”, a anunţat starul britanic într-un mesaj video publicat pe contul lui oficial de Twitter, vineri, 8 martie.

My life has been one helluva roller coaster ride and I’m now ready to tell you my story, in my own words. My first and only official autobiography will be released October 2019.

Pre-order at: https://t.co/Rr7Gge5r7b #EltonJohnBook 📖 pic.twitter.com/FP5KM8ikxI

