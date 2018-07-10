Justin Bieber s-a logodit cu modelul american Hailey Baldwin

Luni seară, artistul în vârstă de 24 de ani a publicat pe contul lui de Instagram o fotografie ce îl arată alături de Hailey Baldwin, însoţită de un mesaj amplu, în care starul pop îşi declară dragostea pentru iubita sa.
“Hailey, sunt atât de îndrăgostit de orice are legătură cu tine! Atât de angajat să îmi petrec viaţa cunoscându-te în cel mai mic detaliu, iubindu-te cu răbdare şi bunătate”, a scris Justin Bieber pe Instagram.
TMZ, un site dedicat celebrităţilor, a relatat duminică că Justin Bieber şi iubita lui s-au logodit după ce artistul a cerut-o în căsătorie în seara precedentă, în timpul unei vacanţe în Bahamas.
Hailey Baldwin, una dintre cele două fiice ale actorului Stephen Baldwin, a început o relaţie cu Justin Bieber în luna mai, după ce starul pop s-a despărţit de actriţa Selena Gomez.
Sursa: AGERPRES
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
