Milla Jovovich (43 ani) așteaptă al treilea copil

Milla Jovovich (43 ani) este însărcinată cu cel de-al treilea copil. Actriţa a anunţat fericita veste pe Instagram, explicându-le fanilor săi că, din cauza vârstei şi a faptului că a pierdut anterior o sarcină, sentimentele ei au oscilat „între bucurie completă şi groază totală”. De asemenea, ea a dezvăluit că va naşte o fată.


Jovovich şi soţul ei, Paul W. S. Anderson, au deja împreună două fiice, pe Ever, născută în 2007, şi pe Dashiel, născută în 2015.

„În ultimele luni eu şi familia mea şi eu trăim ca pe ace (…) şi ne-am petrecut cea mai mare parte a timpului nostru în cabinetele medicilor”, a declarat vedeta născută la Kiev. Jovovich s-a căsătorit cu scriitorul şi regizorul Paul W. S. Anderson în 2009.

Sursa: Agerpres

 

Knocked up again.🤫 After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!😆😂🥰 Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m❤️

