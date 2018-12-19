Premiile Oscar 2019: liste cu semifinaliștii

La categoria cel mai bun film în altă limbă decât engleza: pelicula mexicană ‘Roma’, de Alfonso Cuarón, cea columbiană ‘Pájaros de verano’, de Cristina Gallego şi Ciro Guerra, ‘The Guilty’ (Danemarca) şi ‘Never Look Away’ (Germania), respectiv, filmul japonez ‘Shoplifters’, kazah ‘Ayka’, libanez ‘Capernaum’, polonez ‘Cold War’ şi cel sud-coreean ‘Burning’.

La categoria cel mai bun documentar: filmul ‘El Silencio de los Otros’ – al realizatoarei spaniole Almudena Carracedo şi al regizorului american Robert Bahar, ‘Charm City’, ‘Communion’, ‘Crime + Punishment’, ‘Dark Money’, ‘The Distant Barking of Dogs’, ‘Free Solo’ şi ‘Hale County This Morning, This Evening’, ‘Minding the Gap’, ‘Of Fathers and Sons’, ‘On Her Shoulders’, ‘RBG’, ‘Shirkers’, ‘Three Identical Strangers’ şi ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’.

Filmele preselectate la cel mai bun scurtmetraj sunt: ‘Black Sheep’, ‘End Game’, ‘Lifeboat’, ‘Los Comandos’, ‘My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes’, ‘A Night at the Garden’, ‘Period. End of Sentence.’, ”63 Boycott’, ‘Women of the Gulag’ şi ‘Zion’.

La categoria cea mai bună coloană sonoră au fost preselectate filmele: ‘Annihilation’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’, ‘Black Panther’, ‘BlacKkKlansman’, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, ‘The Death of Stalin’, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ şi ‘First Man’, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’, ‘Isle of Dogs’, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’, ‘A Quiet Place’, ‘Ready Player One’ şi ‘Vice’.

La categoria cel mai bun cântec original au fost preselectate piesele ‘When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings’ din filmul ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’, ‘Treasure’ (‘Beautiful Boy’), ‘All The Stars’ (‘Black Panther’), ‘Revelation’ (‘Boy Erased’), ‘Girl In The Movies’ (‘Dumplin”), ‘We Won’t Move’ (‘The Hate U Give’) şi ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ (‘Mary Poppins Returns’), ‘Trip A Little Light Fantastic’ (‘Mary Poppins Returns’), ‘Keep Reachin” (‘Quincy’), ‘I’ll Fight’ (‘RBG’), ‘A Place Called Slaughter Race’ (‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’), ‘OYAHYTT’ (‘Sorry to Bother You’), ‘Shallow’ (‘A Star Is Born’), ‘Suspirium’ (‘Suspiria’) şi ‘The Big Unknown’ (‘Widows’).

Semifinalistele Academiei la categoria cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie sunt ‘Age of Sail’, ‘Animal Behaviour’, ‘Bao’, ‘Bilby’, ‘Bird Karma’, ‘Late Afternoon’, ‘Lost & Found’, ‘One Small Step’, ‘Pépé le Morse’ şi ‘Weekends’.

La categoria cele mai bune efecte speciale au fost reţinute ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Black Panther’, ‘Christopher Robin’, ‘First Man’, ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’, ‘Ready Player One’, ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ şi ‘Welcome to Marwen’.

Academia de la Hollywood va decerna premiile Oscar la cea de-a 91-a ediţie, în 24 februarie.

Sursa: Agerpres