Filmele anului 2019. Top recomandări
Am pregătit o listă cu cele mai apreciate filme şi cele aşteptate să apară în 2019. Top filme de aventura, acțiune, SF, documentare, animație, comedii romantice, filme horror.

Filme de acțiune 2019

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Alita: Battle Angel

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Shazam!

Hellboy

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Cold Pursuit

Dark Phoenix

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Filme aventura 2019

Aladdin

The Kid Who Would Be King

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Dark Phoenix

Charlie’s Angels

Dumbo

Terminator: Dark Fate

Filme animație 2019

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Toy Story 4

Wonder Park

Missing Link

Ugly Dolls

Spies în Disguise

The Lion King

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Filme comedie 2019

The Hustle

The Beach Bum

Zombieland: Double Tap

Little

Long Shot

Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Fighting with My Family

Plus One

Filme documentare 2019

Fyre

Leaving Neverland

Apollo 11

American Factory

The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley

One Child Nation

Hail Satan?

Filme horror 2019

Us

Annabelle Comes Home

Pet Sematary

Midsommar

Brightburn

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Child’s Play

Crawl

The Hole in the Ground

Filme comedii – romantice 2019

Isn’t It Romantic

Last Christmas

The Perfect Date

Long Shot

Plus One

Always Be My Maybe

Yesterday

Someone Great

What Men Want

Can You Keep A Secret?

A Rainy Day in New York

Filme SF (sci-fi) 2019

Ad Astra

Captive State

Iron Sky: The Coming Race

Men in Black: International

I Am Mother

IO
