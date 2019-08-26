Filmele anului 2019. Top recomandări

Am pregătit o listă cu cele mai apreciate filme şi cele aşteptate să apară în 2019. Top filme de aventura, acțiune, SF, documentare, animație, comedii romantice, filme horror.
Filme de acțiune 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Alita: Battle Angel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Shazam!
Hellboy
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Cold Pursuit
Dark Phoenix
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Filme aventura 2019
Aladdin
The Kid Who Would Be King
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
Charlie’s Angels
Dumbo
Terminator: Dark Fate
Filme animație 2019
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Toy Story 4
Wonder Park
Missing Link
Ugly Dolls
Spies în Disguise
The Lion King
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Filme comedie 2019
The Hustle
The Beach Bum
Zombieland: Double Tap
Little
Long Shot
Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Fighting with My Family
Plus One
Filme documentare 2019
Fyre
Leaving Neverland
Apollo 11
American Factory
The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley
One Child Nation
Hail Satan?
Filme horror 2019
Us
Annabelle Comes Home
Pet Sematary
Midsommar
Brightburn
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Child’s Play
Crawl
The Hole in the Ground
Filme comedii – romantice 2019
Isn’t It Romantic
Last Christmas
The Perfect Date
Long Shot
Plus One
Always Be My Maybe
Yesterday
Someone Great
What Men Want
Can You Keep A Secret?
A Rainy Day in New York
Filme SF (sci-fi) 2019
Ad Astra
Captive State
Iron Sky: The Coming Race
Men in Black: International
I Am Mother
IO
